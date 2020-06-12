This day in history

► Birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath (“Sesame Street”) is 88. Magician Siegfried (Siegfried Roy) is 81. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 77. Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon is 76. Actor Richard Thomas is 69. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 69. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 69. Comedian Tim Allen is 67. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is 63. Actress Ally Sheedy is 58. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 58. Actor Jamie Walters is 51. Weezer singer-musician Rivers Cuomo is 50. Actor Steve-O is 46. Actor Chris Evans is 39. Actress Kat Dennings is 34. Actresses Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen is 34. Actor Aaron Johnson is 30.

Today is Saturday, June 13, the 165th day of 2020. There are 201 days left in the year.

In 1927, aviation hero Charles Lindbergh was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.

In 1935, James Braddock claimed the title of world heavyweight boxing champion from Max Baer in a 15-round fight in Queens. ‘‘Becky Sharp,’’ the first movie photographed in ‘‘three-strip’’ Technicolor, opened in New York.

In 1942, a four-man Nazi sabotage team arrived on Long Island, N.Y., three days before a second four-man team landed in Florida. (All eight men were arrested after two members of the first group defected.) President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Office of Strategic Services and the Office of War Information.

In 1966, the Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that criminal suspects had to be informed of their constitutional right to consult with an attorney and to remain silent.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first Black justice on the Supreme Court. The Mystic River Bridge was rededicated as Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge.

In 1977, James Earl Ray, the convicted assassin of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was recaptured following his escape three days earlier from a Tennessee prison.

In 1983, the US space probe Pioneer 10, launched in 1972, became the first spacecraft to leave the solar system as it crossed the orbit of Neptune.

In 1992, Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton stirred controversy during an appearance before the Rainbow Coalition by criticizing rap singer Sister Souljah for making remarks that he said were ‘‘filled with hatred’’ toward whites.

In 1997, a jury voted unanimously to give Timothy McVeigh the death penalty for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing.

In 2015, Hillary Rodham Clinton formally kicked off her presidential campaign with an outdoor rally in New York where she asked supporters to join her in building an America ‘‘where we don’t leave anyone out, or anyone behind.’’ To scientists’ relief and delight, the Philae spacecraft that landed on a comet the previous fall ‘‘woke up’’ and communicated with Earth after seven long months of silence.

Last year, the United States blamed Iran for suspected attacks on two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, denouncing what it called a campaign of “escalating tensions”; the US Navy rushed to assist the vessels, including one that was set ablaze.