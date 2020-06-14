This day in history

In 1215, England’s King John put his seal to Magna Carta at Runnymede.

Birthdays: Funk musician Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) is 74. Actor Simon Callow is 71. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 69. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 67. Actor Jim Belushi is 66. Actress Julie Hagerty is 65. Actress Polly Draper is 65. Red Sox Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 62. Actress Helen Hunt is 57. Actress Courteney Cox is 56. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 51. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 47. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 23.

Today is Monday, June 15, the 167th day of 2020. There are 199 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted unanimously to appoint George Washington head of the Continental Army.

In 1844, Charles Goodyear of Woburn received a patent for vulcanized rubber. The patent came only after a decade of experimentation and, at times, destitution and debtors prison, but his success saved a foundering industry and paved the way for clothing, life rafts, and, eventually automobile tires.

In 1864, Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton signed an order establishing a military burial ground that became Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In 1904, more than 1,000 people died when fire erupted aboard the steamboat General Slocum in New York’s East River.

In 1931, Mayor James Michael Curley dedicated the L Street Bathhouse, which would become a South Boston icon.

In 1934, President Roosevelt signed an act making the National Guard part of the US Army in the event of war or national emergency.

In 1944, American forces began their successful invasion of Saipan during World War II.

In 1991, Mount Pinatubo in the northern Philippines exploded in one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing about 800 people.

In 1996, Ella Fitzgerald, the ‘‘first lady of song,’’ died in Beverly Hills, Calif., at age 79.

Advertisement

In 2010, in his first Oval Office address, President Obama promised that ‘‘we will make BP pay for the damage their company has caused,’’ describing the massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico as a ‘‘siege’’ on the shores of America. Last year, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris held its first Mass since the devasting April 15th fire that ravaged its roof; the archbishop of Paris wore a hard-hat helmet and only about 30 people were allowed inside.