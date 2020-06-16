This day in history

Birthdays: Singer Barry Manilow is 77. Former House speaker Newt Gingrich is 77. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 69. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 66. Movie director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 62. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 60. Actor Greg Kinnear is 57. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 55. Actor Jason Patric is 54. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 50. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 49. Tennis player Venus Williams is 40. Actor Arthur Darvill is 38. Actress Jodie Whittaker is 38. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 37. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 33. Actor KJ Apa is 23.

Today is Wednesday, June 17, the 169th day of 2020. There are 197 days left in the year.

In 1579, Sir Francis Drake arrived in present-day Northern California, naming it New Albion and claiming English sovereignty.

In 1775: the Battle of Bunker Hill took place in Charlestown. Rebels, who had built a ramparts atop Breeds Hill, repulsed two waves of British army soldiers before running out of ammunition as the third wave breached their defenses and forced their withdrawal. Although a tactical defeat for the rebels, the battle became a rallying point showing the resolveof the colonists.

In 1944, the Republic of Iceland was established.

In 2009, President Obama extended some benefits to same-sex partners of federal employees.

In 2010, the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in Game 7 of the NBA finals, defeating the Boston Celtics 83-79.

Last year, Iran announced that it was breaking compliance with the international accord that kept it from making nuclear weapons.