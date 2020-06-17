This day in history

Birthdays: Former senator Jay Rockefeller, Democrat of West Virginia, is 83. Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock is 81. Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney is 78. Actress Constance McCashin is 73. Actress Linda Thorson is 73. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 68. Actress Carol Kane is 68. Actor Brian Benben is 64. Actress Andrea Evans is 63. Boyz II Men singer Nathan Morris is 49. Actress Mara Hobel is 49. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 47. Actress Alana de la Garza is 44. Country singer Blake Shelton is 44. Actor Jacob Anderson is 30. Actress Willa Holland is 29.

Today is Thursday, June 18, the 170th day of 2020. There are 196 days left in the year.

In 1812, the War of 1812 began as Congress approved, and President James Madison signed, a declaration of war against Britain.

In 1815, Napoleon Bona-parte met defeat at Waterloo as British and Prussian troops defeated the French in Belgium.

In 1940, during World War II, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill urged his countrymen to conduct themselves in a manner that would prompt future generations to say, ‘‘This was their finest hour.’’ Charles de Gaulle delivered a speech on the BBC in which he rallied his countrymen after the fall of France to Nazi Germany.

In 1953, Egypt’s 148-year-old Muhammad Ali Dynasty came to an end with the overthrow of the monarchy and the proclamation of a republic.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson and Japanese Prime Minister Hayato Ikeda spoke to each other by telephone as they inaugurated the first trans-Pacific cable completed by AT&T between Japan and Hawaii.

In 1971, Southwest Airlines began operations.

In 1979, President Carter and Soviet President Leonid I. Brezhnev signed the SALT II arms limitation treaty in Vienna.

In 1983, astronaut Sally K. Ride became America’s first woman in space as she and four colleagues blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger.

In 2007, nine firefighters died in a fire at a furniture store and warehouse in Charleston, S.C.

In 2018, President Trump announced that he was directing the Pentagon to create the “Space Force” as an independent service branch.

Last year, President Trump kicked off his reelection campaign at a rally in Orlando, Fla.; he told the crowd he’d been “under assault from the very first day” by a “fake news media” and an “illegal witch hunt.” Pacific Gas Electric agreed to pay $1 billion to 14 local governments to cover damage from a series of deadly wildfires.