This day in history

Birthdays: The Four Seasons singer Tommy DeVito is 92. Actress Gena Rowlands is 90. Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 80. Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 78. Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is 75. Author Salman Rushdie is 73. Actress Phylicia Rashad is 72. Heart singer Ann Wilson is 70. Musician Larry Dunn is 67. Actress Kathleen Turner is 66. Singer Mark DeBarge is 61. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 58. Actor Andy Lauer is 57. Actor Samuel West is 54. Actress Mia Sara is 53. Actor Jean Dujardin is 48. Singer-musician Scott Avett is 44. Actress Zoe Saldana is 42. Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 42. Actor Neil Brown Jr. is 40. Rapper Macklemore is 38. New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom is 32. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is 31.

Today is Friday, June 19, the 171st day of 2020. There are 195 days left in the year.

In 1775, George Washington was commissioned by the Continental Congress as commander in chief of the Continental Army.

In 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War was over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas were free — an event celebrated to this day as ‘‘Juneteenth.’’

In 1938, four dozen people were killed when a railroad bridge in Montana collapsed, sending a train known as the Olympian hurtling into Custer Creek.

In 1944, during World War II, the two-day Battle of the Philippine Sea began, resulting in a decisive victory for the Americans over the Japanese.

In 1945, millions of New Yorkers turned out to cheer General Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was honored with a parade.

In 1952, the US Army Special Forces, the elite unit of fighters known as the Green Berets, was established at Fort Bragg, N.C.

In 1953, Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass US atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, were executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, N.Y.

In 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the Senate, 73-27, after surviving a lengthy filibuster.

In 1987, the US Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law requiring any public school teaching the theory of evolution to teach creation science as well.

Last year, the Trump administration ordered a sweeping about-face on Obama-era efforts to fight climate change, easing restrictions on coal-fired power plants. Mexico’s Senate voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada. (President Trump signed the trade deal into law in January 2020.)