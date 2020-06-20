This day <br align="block"/>

► Birthdays: Actor Bernie Kopell is 87. Actor Monte Markham is 85. Songwriter Don Black is 82. Actress Mariette Hartley is 80. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 79. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (the Kinks) is 76. Actress Meredith Baxter is 73. Actor Michael Gross is 73. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 70. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 69. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 63. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 61. Actor Chris Pratt is 41. Britain’s Prince William is 38. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 35.

Today is Sunday, June 21, the 173rd day of 2020. There are 193 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1788, the United States Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.

In 1954, the American Cancer Society presented a study to the American Medical Association meeting in San Francisco which found that men who regularly smoked cigarettes died at a considerably higher rate than non-smokers.

In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C. found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan and three other men.

► In 1989, a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag as a form of political protest was protected by the First Amendment.