This day in history

Birthdays: Actress Prunella Scales is 88. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California is 87. Singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson is 84. Movie director John Korty is 84. Actor Michael Lerner is 79. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 77. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 77. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 72. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is 71. Actress Meryl Streep is 71. Actress Lindsay Wagner is 71. Actor Murphy Cross is 70. Actor Graham Greene is 68. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 67. Actress Tracy Pollan is 60. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 58. Actress Amy Brenneman is 56. Author Dan Brown is 56. TV personality Carson Daly is 47. Actor Donald Faison is 46. Actress Alicia Goranson is 46. TV personality/actor Jai Rodriguez is 41. Singer-songwriter John Moreland is 35.

Today is Monday, June 22, the 174th day of 2020. There are 192 days left in the year.

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated for a second time as emperor of the French.

In 1935, the Sagamore and Bourne bridges opened; work began in 1933.

In 1946, officials declared Quabbin Reservoir full after two decades of construction of the reservoir, then the largest in the world, and destruction of four towns in the Swift River Valley. The reservoir is the principal source of drinking water for people in 46 metropolitan Boston communities.

In 1940, during World War II, Adolf Hitler gained a stunning victory as France was forced to sign an armistice eight days after German forces overran Paris.

In 1941, Nazi Germany launched Operation Barbarossa, a massive invasion of the Soviet Union.

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, more popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights.”

In 1945, the World War II battle for Okinawa ended with an Allied victory.

In 1969, singer-actress Judy Garland died in London at age 47.

In 1970, President Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18.

In 1977, John N. Mitchell became the first former US attorney general to go to prison as he began serving a sentence for his role in the Watergate cover-up. (He was released 19 months later.)

In 1981, Mark David Chapman pleaded guilty to killing rock star John Lennon.

In 1992, the Supreme Court, in R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul, unanimously ruled that “hate crime” laws that banned cross burning and similar expressions of racial bisas violated free-speech rights.

In 2012, ex-Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was convicted by a jury in Bellefonte, Pa., on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years.

In 2015, the Obama administration released a report on global warming that said failure to act on climate change could cause an estimated 57,000 deaths a year in the United States from poor air quality by 2100.

Last year, novelist Judith Krantz, whose steamy tales of the rich and beautiful included “Scruples” and “Princess Daisy,” died at her Southern California home at the age of 91.