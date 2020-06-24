This day in history

In 1867, barbed wire was patented by Lucien B. Smith of Kent, Ohio.

Birthdays: Actress June Lockhart is 95. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 87. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 78. Singer Carly Simon is 75. Rock musician Ian McDonald (Foreigner; King Crimson) is 74. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 73. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 72. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 66. Actor Michael Sabatino is 65. Actor-writer Ricky Gervais is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 54. Actress Angela Kinsey is 49.

Today is Thursday, June 25, the 177th day of 2020. There are 189 days left in the year.

In 1876, Colonel George Custer and his Seventh Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne warriors in the Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana.

In 1942, General Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated commanding general of the European Theater of Operations during World War II.

In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was published.

In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.

In 1962, the US Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.

In 1973, former White House Counsel John Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.

In 1990, the US Supreme Court, in its first “right-to-die” decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.

In 1996, a truck bomb killed 19 Americans and injured hundreds at a US military housing complex in Saudi Arabia.

In 2003, the Recording Industry Association of America threatened to sue hundreds of individual computer users who were illegally sharing music files online.

In 2004, the last run on an elevated train, a Green Line car, ended at Boston’s North Station. When the El was built a century before, passengers considered the train’s mahogany cabins sleek and the ride above the congested street futuristic.

In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson , the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actress Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica at age 62.

In 2015, the US Supreme Court upheld nationwide tax subsidies under President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul in a 6-3 ruling.