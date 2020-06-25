This day in history

Birthdays: Jazz musician-film composer Dave Grusin is 86. Singer Billy Davis Jr. is 82. Rhythm and blues singer Brenda Holloway is 74. Actor Michael Paul Chan is 70. Singer-musician Mick Jones of the Clash, Big Audio Dynamite is 65. Rock singer Chris Isaak is 64. Rock singer Patty Smyth is 63. US Bicycling Hall of Famer Greg LeMond is 59. Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood is 51. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson is 50. Actor Sean Hayes is 50. Actor Chris O’Donnell is 50. Actor Nick Offerman is 50. Retired MLB All-Star Derek Jeter is 46. Pop-rock singer-musician Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic) is 41. Actress Aubrey Plaza is 36. Singer Ariana Grande is 27.

Today is Friday, June 26, the 178th day of 2020. There are 188 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1870, the first section of Atlantic City Boardwalk was opened to the public.

In 1917, the first troops of the American Expeditionary Force deployed to France during World War I landed in St. Nazaire.

In 1948, the Berlin Airlift began in earnest after the Soviet Union cut off land and water routes to the isolated western sector of Berlin.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy visited West Berlin, where he delivered his famous speech expressing solidarity with the city’s residents, declaring: “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner).

In 1974, the supermarket price scanner made its debut in Troy, Ohio, as a 10-pack of Wrigley’s Juicy Fruit chewing gum costing 67 cents and bearing a Uniform Product Code (UPC) was scanned by a Marsh Supermarket cashier.

In 1977, Elvis Presley performed his last concert at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced the US had launched missiles against Iraqi targets because of “compelling evidence” Iraq had plotted to assassinate former President George H.W. Bush.

In 1997, the first Harry Potter novel, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling, was published in the United Kingdom (it was later released in the United States under the title “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).

Advertisement

In 2013, in deciding its first cases on the issue, the US Supreme Court gave the nation’s legally married gay couples equal federal footing with all other married Americans and also cleared the way for same-sex marriages to resume in California.

Last year, meeting for the first time on the debate stage in the 2020 presidential campaign, ten Democrats railed against an economy and an administration that they argued exist only for the rich, as they embraced income inequality as a defining theme in their fight to deny Donald Trump a second term in office. (Ten other Democrats would meet in a separate debate a day later.)