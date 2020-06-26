This day in history

Birthdays: Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 82. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 78. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 71. Actress Julia Duffy is 69. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 65. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 61. Actor Brian Drillinger is 60. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 54. Former Senator Kelly Ayotte (R-N.H.) is 52. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 51. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 51. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 50. TV personality Jo Frost is 50. Actor Tobey Maguire is 45. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 36. Actor Sam Claflin is 34. Actor Matthew Lewis is 31.

Today is Saturday, June 27, the 179th day of 2020. There are 187 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Ill.

In 1846, New York and Boston were linked by telegraph wires.

In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.

In 1942, the FBI announced the arrests of eight Nazi saboteurs put ashore in Florida and Long Island, New York. (All were tried and sentenced to death; six were executed while two were spared for turning themselves in and cooperating with US authorities.)

In 1944, during World War II, American forces liberated the French port of Cherbourg from the Germans.

In 1950, the UN Security Council passed a resolution calling on member nations to help South Korea repel an invasion from the North.

In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon opened an official visit to the Soviet Union.

In 1988, at least 56 people were killed when a commuter train ran into a stationary train at the Gare de Lyon terminal in Paris.

Advertisement

In 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black jurist to sit on the nation’s highest court, announced his retirement.

In 2001, actor Jack Lemmon died in Los Angeles at age 76.

In 2015, the Episcopal Church elected its first African-American presiding bishop, choosing Bishop Michael Curry of North Carolina during the denomination’s national assembly in Salt Lake City. Chris Squire, 67, the bassist and cofounder of the progressive rock band Yes, died in Phoenix.