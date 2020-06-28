This day in history

Birthdays: Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 80. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 77. Actor Gary Busey is 76. Comedian Richard Lewis is 73. Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 72. Men at Work singer Colin Hay is 67. Actress Sharon Lawrence is 59. Actress Judith Hoag is 57. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 57. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 55. Actress Melora Hardin is 53. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 52. Actress Christina Chang is 49. Actor Lance Barber is 47. Actor Luke Kirby is 42. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 42. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 38. Actress Lily Rabe is 38. NBA forward Kawhi Leonard is 29. Actress Camila Mendes is 26.

Today is Monday, June 29, the 181st day of 2020. There are 185 days left in the year.

In 1520, Montezuma II, the ninth and last emperor of the Aztecs, died in Tenochtitlan under unclear circumstances (some say he was killed by his own subjects; others, by the Spanish).

In 1613, London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”

In 1767, Britain approved the Townshend Revenue Act, which imposed import duties on glass, paint, oil, lead, paper, and tea shipped to the American colonies. (Colonists bitterly protested, prompting Parliament to repeal the duties — except for tea.)

In 1776, the Virginia state constitution was adopted, and Patrick Henry was made governor.

In 1880, France annexed Tahiti, which became a French colony on December 30, 1880.

In 1927, the first trans-Pacific airplane flight was completed a Army Air Corps Lieutenant Lester J. Maitland and Lieutenant Albert F. Hegenberger arrived at Wheeler Field in Hawaii aboard the Bird of Paradise, an Atlantic-Fokker C-2, after flying 2,400 miles from Oakland, Calif., in 25 hours, 50 minutes.

In 1946, authorities in British-ruled Palestine arrested more than 2,700 Jews in an attempt to stamp out extremists.

In 1936, top Suffolk Downs trainer Tom Smith first saw Seabiscuit, an ungainly looking 3-year-old thoroughbred. A year later, Smith returned to Suffolk Downs as the horse’s trainer; this time, Seabiscuit electrified the crowd and won the Massachusetts Handicap on his way to being one of the Cinderella stories of the Depression.

In 1970, the United States ended a two-month military offensive into Cambodia.

In 1974, Isabel Martinez de Peron was sworn in as acting president of Argentina, two days before the death of her ailing husband, President Juan Peron.

In 1995, the space shuttle Atlantis and the Russian Mir space station linked in orbit, beginning a historic five-day voyage as a single ship. A department store in Seoul, South Korea, collapsed, killing at least 500 people. Actress Lana Turner died in Century City, California, at age 74.

In 2006, the Supreme Court ruled, 5-3, that President George W. Bush’s plan to try Guantanamo Bay detainees in military tribunals violated US and international law.

In 2009, disgraced financier Bernard Madoff received a 150-year sentence for his multibillion-dollar fraud.

In 2010, China and Taiwan signed a tariff-slashing trade pact that boosted economic ties and further eased political tensions six decades after the rivals split amid civil war.

Last year, in Major League Baseball’s first game in Europe, the New York Yankees outlasted the Boston Red Sox 17-13 in a London game that stretched for four hours and 42 minutes, just three minutes shy of the record for a nine-inning game.