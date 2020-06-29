This day in history

In 1865, eight people, including Mary Surratt and Dr. Samuel Mudd, were convicted by a military commission of conspiring with John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln. (Four defendants, including Surratt, were executed; Mudd was sentenced to life in prison, but was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson in 1869.)

Birthdays: Actress Nancy Dussault is 84. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 81. Actor Leonard Whiting is 70. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 69. Actor David Garrison is 68. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 64. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 61. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 54. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 41. Actress Lizzy Caplan is 38. Rock musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) is 37. Rhythm and blues singer Fantasia is 36. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 35.

Today is Tuesday, June 30, the 182nd day of 2020. There are 184 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1934, Adolf Hitler launched his “blood purge” of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as “The Night of the Long Knives.”

In 1958, the US Senate passed the Alaska statehood bill by a vote of 64-20.

In 1971, The Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent The New York Times or The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers. A Soviet space mission ended in tragedy when three cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 11 were found dead of asphyxiation inside their capsule after it had returned to Earth.

In 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution expired, having failed to receive the required number of ratifications for its adoption, despite having its seven-year deadline extended by three years.

In 1994, the US Figure Skating Association stripped Tonya Harding of the national championship and banned her for life for her role in the attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Advertisement

In 1997, the Union Jack was lowered for the last time over Government House in Hong Kong as Britain prepared to hand the colony back to China at midnight after ruling it for 156 years.

In 2010, Benigno Aquino III was sworn in as the Philippines’ 15th president.

In 2013, 19 elite firefighters known as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position.

Last year, President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un met at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea and agreed to revive talks on the North’s nuclear program. (A working-level meeting in Sweden in October would break down over what the North Koreans described as the Americans’ “old stance and attitude.”)