This day in history

Birthdays: Playwright Tom Stoppard is 83. Writer-producer Jay Tarses is 81. Attorney Gloria Allred is 79. Folk singer Judith Durham of The Seekers is 77. Humorist Dave Barry is 73. Actress Betty Buckley is 73. Talk show host Montel Williams is 64. Actor Tom Cruise is 58. Actor Thomas Gibson is 58. Actress Yeardley Smith of “The Simpsons” is 56. TV chef Sandra Lee is 54. Musician Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 51. Actress-singer Audra McDonald is 50. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 49. Actor Patrick Wilson is 47. Actress Olivia Munn is 40. Rock singer-songwriter Elle King is 31.

Today is Friday, July 3, the 185th day of 2020. There are 181 days left in the year.

In 1608, the city of Quebec was founded by Samuel de Champlain.

In 1775, General George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge.

In 1863, the three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett’s Charge.

In 1950, the first carrier strikes of the Korean War took place as the USS Valley Forge and the HMS Triumph sent fighter planes against North Korean targets.

In 1976, Israel launched its daring mission to rescue 106 passengers and Air France crew members being held at Entebbe Airport in Uganda by pro-Palestinian hijackers; the commandos succeeded in rescuing all but four of the hostages.

In 1979, Dan White, convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting deaths of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison.

In 1988, the USS Vincennes shot down an Iran Air jetliner over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 people aboard.

In 2003, the United States put a $25 million bounty on Saddam Hussein, and $15 million apiece for his two sons. (The $30 million reward for Odai and Qusai Hussein went to a tipster whose information led US troops to their hideout, where the brothers were killed in a gunbattle.)