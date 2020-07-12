This day in history

In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation adopted the Northwest Ordinance, which established a government in the Northwest Territory, an area corresponding to the present-day Midwest and Upper Midwest.

Today is Monday, July 13, the 195th day of 2020. There are 171 days left in the year.

In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)

In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Nixon’s secret White House taping system.

In 1974, the Senate Watergate Committee proposed sweeping reforms in an effort to prevent another Watergate scandal.

In 1985, “Live Aid,” a rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow, and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.

In 2006, Israel imposed a naval blockade against Lebanon and blasted the Beirut airport and army air bases; Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel.

In 2013, a jury in Sanford, Fla., cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense, and justice.

In 2015, New York City reached a $5.9 million settlement with the family of Eric Garner, a Black man who died after being placed in a white police officer’s chokehold.

In 2018, a grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election; the grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges that they had hacked Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party.

Last year, after briefly becoming a hurricane, Tropical Storm Barry made landfall about 160 miles west of New Orleans, bringing heavy rain that tested the levees and pumps that were bolstered after Hurricane Katrina in 2005; the storm spared New Orleans and Baton Rouge from catastrophic flooding. A power outage crippled the heart of Manhattan bringing subways to a near halt; electricity was restored by about midnight.