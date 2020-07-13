This day in history

In 1789, in an event symbolizing the start of the French Revolution, citizens of Paris stormed the Bastille and released the seven prisoners

Birthdays: Actress Nancy Olson is 92. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 88. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 59. Actor Matthew Fox is 54. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 54. Black Eyed Peas musician “taboo” is 45. Actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 35.

Today is Tuesday, July 14, the 196th day of 2020. There are 170 days left in the year.

In 1798, Congress passed the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous, or malicious writing about the US government.

In 1865, the Matterhorn, straddling Italy and Switzerland, was summited as a seven-member rope party led by British climber Edward Whymper reached the peak. (Four members of the party fell to their deaths; Whymper and two guides survived.)

In 1921, Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were convicted in Dedham Superior Court of murdering a shoe company paymaster and his guard during a robbery in South Braintree. They were executed six years later.

In 1959, the nation’s first nuclear-powered cruiser, the Long Beach, was launched from Fore River Shipyard in Quincy.

In 1960, British researcher Jane Goodall arrived atGombe Stream Reserve in the Tanganyika Territory (in present-day Tanzania) to begin her study of chimpanzees in the wild.

In 1999, the Boston School Committee voted to drop race as a factor in determining which school a child attends, effectively ending the city’s busing program 25 years after its violent inception.

Last year, President Trump tweeted that four congresswomen of color should go back to the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from; all of the women, including Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston, were American citizens, and three were born in the country.