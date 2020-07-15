This day in history

Birthdays: Former US attorney general Dick Thornburgh is 88. Soul singer William Bell is 81. Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 78. College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 77. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 72. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 72. The Police drummer-musician Stewart Copeland is 68. Playwright Tony Kushner is 64. Dancer Michael Flatley is 62. Actress Phoebe Cates is 57. Actor Paul Hipp is 57. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 53. Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 52. Actress Rain Pryor is 51. Rock musician Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 49. Actor-singer James Maslow is 30.

Today is Thursday, July 16, the 198th day of 2020. There are 168 days left in the year.

In 1790, a site along the Potomac River was designated the permanent seat of the US government; the area became Washington, D.C.

In 1862, Flag Officer David G. Farragut became the first rear admiral in the United States Navy.

In 1945, the United States exploded its first experimental atomic bomb in the desert of Alamogordo, N.M.; the same day, the heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis left Mare Island Naval Shipyard in California on a secret mission to deliver atomic bomb components to Tinian Island in the Marianas.

In 1969, Apollo 11 blasted off from Cape Kennedy on the first manned mission to the surface of the moon.

In 1973, during the Senate Watergate hearings, former White House aide Alexander P. Butterfield publicly revealed the existence of President Nixon’s secret taping system.

In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when their single-engine plane, piloted by Kennedy, plunged into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard.

In 2002, the Irish Republican Army issued an unprecedented apology for the deaths of “noncombatants” over 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.

In 2004, Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of home confinement by a federal judge for lying about a stock sale.

In 2015, a gunman unleashed a barrage of fire at a recruiting center and another US military site a few miles apart in Chattanooga, Tenn., killing four Marines and a sailor before he was killed by police; authorities identified the gunman as Kuwaiti-born Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez of Tennessee. A jury in Centennial, Colo., convicted James Holmes of murder and other charges in the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting that left 12 people dead.

Last year, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who had unexpectedly emerged as the court’s leading liberal, died in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at the age of 99.