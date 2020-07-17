This day in history

Birthdays: Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 91. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 85. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 82. Musician Brian Auger is 81. Singer Dion DiMucci is 81. Actor James Brolin is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 80. Singer Martha Reeves is 79. Business mogul Richard Branson is 70. Actress Margo Martindale is 69. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 66. Actress Audrey Landers is 64. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 63. Rock musician Jack Irons is 58. Talk show host-actress Wendy Williams is 56. Actor Vin Diesel is 53. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 49. Dance music singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 45. Actress Kristen Bell is 40. Actress Priyanka Chopra is 38. Actor Travis Milne is 34.

Today is Saturday, July 18, the 200th day of 2020. There are 166 days left in the year.

In 1863, during the Civil War, Union troops spearheaded by the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, made up of Black soldiers, charged Confederate-held Fort Wagner on Morris Island, S.C.

In 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo.

In 1940, the Democratic National Convention at Chicago Stadium nominated Franklin D. Roosevelt for an unprecedented third term in office.

In 1986, the world got its first look at the wreckage of the RMS Titanic resting on the ocean floor as video of the British luxury liner, sunk in 1912, was released by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

In 2013, Detroit, which was once the very symbol of American industrial might, became the biggest US city to file for bankruptcy.