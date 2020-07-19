This day in history

In 1923, Mexican revolutionary leader Pancho Villa was assassinated by gunmen in Parral.

Birthdays: Author Cormac McCarthy is 87. Actress Diana Rigg is 82. Artist Judy Chicago is 81. Moody Blues bassist-singer John Lodge is 77. Singer Kim Carnes is 75. Rock singer-guitarist Carlos Santana is 73. Actor Dean Winters is 56. Actress Sandra Oh is 49. Actor Omar Epps is 47. Actress Judy Greer is 45. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 40. The All-American Rejects musician Mike Kennerty is 40. Dancer-actress Julianne Hough is 32. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 32.

Today is Monday, July 20, the 202nd day of 2020. There are 164 days left in the year.

In 1944, an attempt by a group of German officials to assassinate Adolf Hitler with a bomb failed as the explosion only wounded the Nazi leader. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was nominated for a fourth term of office at the Democratic convention in Chicago.

In 1951, Jordan’s King Abdullah I was assassinated in Jerusalem by a Palestinian gunman who was shot dead by security.

In 1965, the Bob Dylan single “Like a Rolling Stone” was released by Columbia Records.

In 1968, the first International Special Olympics Summer Games, organized by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, were held at Soldier Field in Chicago.

In 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.

In 1976, America’s Viking 1 robot spacecraft made a successful, first-ever landing on Mars.

In 1977, a flash flood hit Johnstown, Pa., killing more than 80 people and causing $350 million worth of damage. The UN Security Council voted to admit Vietnam to the world body.

In 1993, White House deputy counsel Vincent Foster Jr., 48, was found shot to death in a park near Washington, D.C.; his death was ruled a suicide.

In 2010, The Senate Judiciary Committee voted almost totally along party lines, 13-6, to approve Elena Kagan to be the Supreme Court’s fourth female justice.

In 2012, gunman James Holmes opened fire inside a crowded movie theater in Aurora, Colo., during a midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises,” killing 12 people and wounding 70 others. (Holmes was convicted of murder and attempted murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)

In 2015, the United States and Cuba restored full diplomatic relations after more than five decades of frosty relations rooted in the Cold War. The UN Security Council unanimously endorsed a landmark deal to rein in Iran’s nuclear program.

Last year, Americans marked the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing; Buzz Aldrin, the second man to set foot on the moon, showed Vice President Mike Pence the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center where the historic flight began. A heat wave that spread from Texas to Maine canceled festivals, horse races, and other events.