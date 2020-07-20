This day in history

In 1861, during the Civil War, the first Battle of Bull Run was fought at Manassas, Va., resulting in a Confederate victory.

Birthdays: Movie director Norman Jewison is 94. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 72. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 72. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 63. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 46. Actor Josh Hartnett is 42. Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 40. Rock musician Will Berman (MGMT) is 38.

Today is Tuesday, July 21, the 203rd day of 2020. There are 163 days left in the year.

In 1925, the so-called “Monkey Trial” ended in Dayton, Tenn., with John T. Scopes found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (The conviction was later overturned on a technicality.)

In 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin blasted off from the moon aboard the ascent stage of the lunar module for docking with the command module.

In 1990, a benefit concert took place in Germany at the site of the fallen Berlin Wall; the concert, which drew some 200,000 people, was headlined by Roger Waters, a founder of Pink Floyd.

In 1999, Navy divers found and recovered the bodies of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette, in the wreckage of Kennedy’s plane in the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard.

In 2000, special counsel John C. Danforth concluded “with 100 percent certainty” that the federal government was innocent of wrongdoing in the siege that killed 80 members of the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, in 1993.

In 2008, former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, one of the world’s top war crimes fugitives, was arrested in a Belgrade suburb by Serbian security forces. (He was sentenced by a UN court in 2019 to life imprisonment after being convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.)

In 2009, prosecutors in Cambridge dropped a disorderly conduct charge against prominent Black scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr., who was arrested by a white officer at his home near Harvard University after a report of a break-in.

In 2010, a triumphant President Obama signed into law the most sweeping overhaul of US lending and high finance rules since the 1930s.

In 2011, the 30-year-old space shuttle program ended as Atlantis landed at Cape Canaveral, Fla., after the 135th shuttle flight.

Last year, clashes involving Hong Kong’s protest movement escalated violently, with police launching tear gas at protesters who didn’t disband after a march, and subway riders being attacked by masked assailants who appeared to be targeting the prodemocracy demonstrators.