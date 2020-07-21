This day in history

Birthdays: Former Senate majority leader Bob Dole, Republican of Kansas, is 97. Author Tom Robbins is 88. Ray Flynn, former mayor of Boston, is 81. “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is 80. Singer George Clinton is 79. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 77. Former senator Kay Bailey Hutchison, Republican of Texas, is 77. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 74. Actor Danny Glover is 74. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 74. Actor-director Albert Brooks is 73. Rock singer Don Henley is 73. Movie composer Alan Menken is 71. Jazz guitarist Al Di Meola is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 65. Actor John Leguizamo is 60. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 57. Actor David Spade is 56. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 47. Actress Selena Gomez is 28.

Today is Wednesday, July 22, the 204th day of 2020. There are 162 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1587, an English colony fated to vanish under mysterious circumstances was established on Roanoke Island off North Carolina.

In 1862, President Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 1933, American aviator Wiley Post completed the first solo flight around the world as he returned to New York’s Floyd Bennett Field after traveling for 7 days, 18 and 3/4 hours.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”

In 1937, the US Senate rejected President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s proposal to add more justices to the Supreme Court.

In 1942, the Nazis began transporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp.

In 1946, the militant Zionist group Irgun blew up a wing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, killing 91 people.

In 1957, Walter “Fred” Morrison applied for a patent for a “flying toy” which became known as the Frisbee.

Advertisement

In 1967, American author, historian and poet Carl Sandburg died at his North Carolina home at age 89.

In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

In 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys. (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate.)

In 1992, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escaped from his luxury prison near Medellin. (He was slain by security forces in December 1993.)

In 2011, Anders Breivik, a self-described “militant nationalist,” massacred 69 people at a Norwegian island youth retreat after detonating a bomb in nearby Oslo that killed eight others in the nation’s worst violence since World War II.

In 2015, A federal grand jury indictment charged Dylann Roof, the young man accused of killing nine Black church members in Charleston, S.C., with 33 counts including hate crimes that made him eligible for the death penalty. (Roof would become the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime; he is on death row at a federal prison in Indiana.)

Last year, Equifax agreed to pay at least $700 million to settle lawsuits over a 2017 data breach that exposed the Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million Americans.