This day in history

Birthdays: Concert pianist Leon Fleisher is 92. Retired Supreme Court justice Anthony M. Kennedy is 84. Actor Ronny Cox is 82. Actor Larry Manetti is 77. Rock singer David Essex is 73. Singer-songwriter John Hall is 72. Actress-writer Lydia Cornell is 67. Actor Woody Harrelson is 59. Actor Eriq Lasalle is 58. Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is 55. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sam Watters is 50. Country singer Alison Krauss is 49. Actress Kathryn Hahn is 47. Retired Red Sox All-Star Nomar Garciaparra is 47. Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michelle Williams is 40. Actor Paul Wesley is 38. Actress Krysta Rodriguez is 36. Actor Daniel Radcliffe is 31. Country musician Neil Perry is 30.

Today is Thursday, July 23, the 205th day of 2020. There are 161 days left in the year.

In 1829, William Austin Burt received a patent for his “typographer,” a forerunner of the typewriter.

In 1914, Austria-Hungary presented a list of demands to Serbia following the killing of Archduke Franz Ferdinand by a Serb assassin; Serbia’s refusal to agree to the entire ultimatum led to the outbreak of World War I.

In 1967, five days of deadly rioting erupted in Detroit as an early morning police raid on an unlicensed bar resulted in a confrontation with local residents that escalated into violence that spread into other parts of the city; 43 people, most of them Black, were killed.

In 1982, actor Vic Morrow and two child actors, 7-year-old Myca Dinh Le and 6-year-old Renee Shin-Yi Chen, were killed when a helicopter crashed on top of them during filming of a Vietnam War scene for “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” (Director John Landis and four associates were acquitted of manslaughter charges.)

In 1983, an Air Canada Boeing 767 ran out of fuel while flying from Montreal to Edmonton; the pilots were able to glide the jetliner to a safe emergency landing in Gimli, Manitoba. (The near-disaster occurred because the fuel had been erroneously measured in pounds instead of kilograms at a time when Canada was converting to the metric system.)

In 1999, space shuttle Columbia blasted off with Chandra, the world’s most powerful X-ray telescope, and Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a US space flight.

In 2003, Massachusetts’ attorney general issued a report saying clergy members and others in the Boston Archdiocese probably had sexually abused more than 1,000 people over a period of six decades.

In 2011, singer Amy Winehouse, 27, was found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning.

Last year, Boris Johnson won the contest to lead Britain’s governing Conservative Party, putting him in line to become the country’s prime minister the following day. Former defense industry lobbyist Mark Esper won Senate confirmation and was sworn in as secretary of defense, succeeding Jim Mattis. (The Pentagon had gone seven months without a confirmed leader, the longest such period in its history.) The Senate gave final legislative approval to a measure ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks would never run out of money.