This day in history

Birthdays: Political cartoonist Pat Oliphant is 85. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 84. Actor Mark Goddard is 84. Actor Dan Hedaya is 80. Actor Chris Sarandon is 78. Comedian Gallagher is 74. Actor Robert Hays is 73. Former Republican national chairman Marc Racico is 72. Actor Michael Richards is 71. Actress Lynda Carter is 69. Fimmakere Gus Van Sant is 68. Former senator Claire McCaskill, Demcorat of Missouri, is 67. Actor Paul Ben-Victor is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone is 57. Retired MLB All-Star Barry Bonds is 56. Actress-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 52. Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is 51. Basketball player-turned-actor Rick Fox is 51. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 49. Actress Jamie Denbo is 47. Actress Rose Byrne is 41. Actress Elisabeth Moss is 38. Actress Anna Paquin is 38. Actress Sarah Greene is 36. NHBoston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron is 35. Actress Mara Wilson is 33.

Today is Friday, July 24, the 206th day of 2020. There are 160 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1847, Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley.

In 1866, Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the Civil War.

In 1911, Yale history professor Hiram Bingham III found the “Lost City of the Incas,” Machu Picchu, in Peru.

In 1915, the SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River; an estimated 844 people died in the disaster.

In 1937, the state of Alabama dropped charges against four of the nine young Black men accused of raping two white women in the “Scottsboro Case.”

In 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.

Advertisement

In 1974, the US Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.

In 2015, AT&T became the country’s biggest traditional TV provider with its $48.5 billion purchase of DirecTV.

Last year, in a day of congressional testimony, Robert Mueller dismissed President Trump’s claim of “total exoneration” in Mueller’s probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference.