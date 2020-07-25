This day in history

Today is Sunday, July 26, the 208th day of 2020. There are 158 days left in the year.
Birthdays: Actor Robert Colbert is 89. Actress Helen Mirren is 75. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Queen) is 71. Olympic gold medal figure skater Dorothy Hamill is 64. Actor Jeremy Piven is 55. Rapper-reggae singer Wayne Wonder is 54. Actor Jason Statham is 53. Actor Gary Owen is 47. Actress-singer Taylor Momsen is 27. Actress Elizabeth Gillies is 27.
In 1775, the Continental Congress established a Post Office and appointed Benjamin Franklin Postmaster-General.
In 1956, the Italian liner Andrea Doria sank off New England, some 11 hours after colliding with the Swedish liner Stockholm; at least 51 people died, from both vessels.
In 1971, Apollo 15 was launched from Cape Kennedy on America’s fourth successful manned mission to the moon.
In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In 2002, the Republican-led House voted, 295-132, to create an enormous Homeland Security Department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.
In 2010, a UN-backed tribunal sentenced the Khmer Rouge’s chief jailer, Kaing Guek Eav, to 35 years for overseeing the deaths of up to 16,000 people in Cambodia, with 16 years shaved off for time already served, reducing his sentence to 19 years.