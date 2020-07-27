This day in history

Birthdays: Actor Darryl Hickman is 89. Ballet dancer-choreographer Jacques d’Amboise is 86. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 79. Former senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 77. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 75. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 74. Actress Linda Kelsey is 74. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 73. Actress Sally Struthers is 73. Rock guitarist Steve Morse (Deep Purple; Dixie Dregs) is 66. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 63. Actress Lori Loughlin is 56. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 55. Actress Elizabeth Berkley is 48. Singer Afroman is 46. Actor Dustin Milligan is 35. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 34. Rapper Soulja Boy is 30. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 27.

Today is Tuesday, July 28, the 210th day of 2020. There are 156 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1794, Maximilien Robespierre, a leading figure of the French Revolution, was sent to the guillotine.

In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.

In 1929, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis was born in Southampton, N.Y.

In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren’t scheduled to receive until 1945.

In 1945, an Army bomber crashed into the 79th floor of New York’s Empire State Building, killing 14 people. The US Senate ratified the United Nations Charter by a vote of 89-2.

In 1959, in preparation for statehood, Hawaiians voted to send the first Chinese-American, Republican Hiram L. Fong, to the US Senate and the first Japanese-American, Democrat Daniel K. Inouye, to the US House of Representatives.

In 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.

In 2015, Tom Brady’s four-game suspension for his role in using underinflated footballs during the Patriots’ AFC championship game was upheld by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Advertisement

In 2016, Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Philadelphia, where she cast herself as a unifier for divided times as well as an experienced leader steeled for a volatile world while aggressively challenging Republican Donald Trump’s ability to lead.

In 2017, the Senate voted 51-49 to reject majority leader Mitch McConnell’s last-ditch effort to dismantle President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul with a trimmed-down bill. John McCain, who was about to begin treatments for a brain tumor, joined two other GOP senators in voting against the repeal effort.

Last year, a gunman opened fire at a popular garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif., killing three people, including a 6-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, and wounding 17 others before taking his own life.