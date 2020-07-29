This day in history

Birthdays: Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig is 86. Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 84. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 81. Feminist activist Eleanor Smeal is 81. Former US representative Patricia Schroeder is 80. Singer Paul Anka is 79. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 75. Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is 73. Blues guitarist-musician Otis Taylor is 72. Actor Ken Olin is 66. Actress Delta Burke is 64. Law professor Anita Hill is 64. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 62. Movie director Richard Linklater is 60. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 59. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 57. Actor Simon Baker is 51. Movie director Christopher Nolan is 50. Actress Christine Taylor is 49. Actress Hilary Swank is 46. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is 43. Actress Jaime Pressly is 43. Soccer goalie Hope Solo is 39. Actress Yvonne Strahovski is 38. Actor Martin Starr is 38. Actress Gina Rodriguez is 36.

Today is Thursday, July 30, the 212th day of 2020. There are 154 days left in the year.

In 1619, the first representative assembly in America convened in Jamestown in the Virginia Colony.

In 1908, the first round-the-world automobile race, which had begun in New York in February, ended in Paris with the drivers of the American car, a Thomas Flyer, declared the winners over teams from Germany and Italy.

In 1916, German saboteurs blew up a munitions plant on Black Tom, near Jersey City, N.J., killing about a dozen people.

In 1945, the Portland class heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis, having just delivered components of the atomic bomb to Tinian in the Mariana Islands, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine; only 317 out of nearly 1,200 men survived.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure making “In God We Trust” the national motto, replacing “E Pluribus Unum” (Out of many, one).

In 1960, the recently founded American Football League had its first preseason game, in which the Boston Patriots defeated the host Buffalo Bills 28-7.

In 1965, President Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year.

In 1975, former Teamsters union president Jimmy Hoffa disappeared in suburban Detroit; although he is presumed dead, his remains have never been found.

In 2001, Robert Mueller, President George W. Bush’s choice to head the FBI, promised the Senate Judiciary Committee that if confirmed, he would move forcefully to fix problems at the agency. (Mueller became FBI director on Sept. 4, 2001, a week before the 9/11 attacks.)

In 2003, President George W. Bush took personal responsibility for the first time for using discredited intelligence in his State of the Union address but predicted he would be vindicated for going to war against Iraq.

Last year, at a debate in Detroit, the “Medicare for All” proposal from the leading Democratic progressive candidates came under fire from moderates who warned that “wish list economics” would hurt the party’s chances for winning the White House in 2020. Hall of Fame football middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, a Springfield native who played for the Boston Patriots before helping lead the Miami Dolphins to their unbeaten record in 1972, died at the age of 78.