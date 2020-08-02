This day in history

Birthdays: Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 95. Singer Tony Bennett is 94. Actor Martin Sheen is 80. Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 80. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 79. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 79. Movie director John Landis is 70. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 69. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 69. Actor John C. McGinley is 61. Metallica singer James Hetfield is 57. Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter is 50. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 49. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 43. Actor Evangeline Lilly is 41. Actor Mamie Gummer is 37. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 36.

Today is Monday, Aug. 3, the 216th day of 2020. There are 150 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1807, former vice president Aaron Burr went on trial before a federal court in Richmond, Va., charged with treason. (He was acquitted less than a month later.)

In 1863, the first thoroughbred horse races took place in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the 100-meter sprint, the first of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics.

In 1949, the National Basketball Association was formed as a merger of the Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League.

In 1958, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Nautilus became the first vessel to cross the North Pole underwater.

In 1972, the US Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. (The United States withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)

In 1981, air traffic controllers went on strike, despite a warning from President Reagan they would be fired, which they were.

In 1993, the Senate voted 96-to-3 to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In 1994, Stephen G. Breyer was sworn in as the Supreme Court’s newest justice in a private ceremony at Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist’s Vermont summer home.

Advertisement

In 2010, a warehouse driver killed eight coworkers and himself in a shooting rampage at a Manchester, Conn., beer distributorship.

In 2014, Israel withdrew most of its troops from the Gaza Strip in a winding down of a nearly monthlong operation against Hamas that had left more than 1,800 Palestinians and more than 60 Israelis dead.

In 2015, seeking to clamp down on power plant emissions, President Obama unveiled a federal plan that would attempt to slow global warming by dramatically shifting the way Americans get and use electricity.

Last year, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, leaving 22 people dead; prosecutors said Patrick Crusius targeted Mexicans in hopes of scaring Latinos into leaving the United States. (Crusius has pleaded not guilty to state murder charges; he also faces federal hate crime and gun charges.)