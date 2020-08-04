This day in history

In 1850, Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville met for the first time as part of a group climbing Monument Mountain in Great Barrington. Although a rain drenched the hikers, a close relationship of two of America’s foremost novelists would develop.

Birthdays: Former NFL quarterback Roman Gabriel is 80. Actor Loni Anderson is 75. Rock singer Rick Derringer is 73. Author David Baldacci is 60. Actor Janet McTeer is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 58. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 54. Actor Jesse Williams is 40. Actor/singer Olivia Holt is 23.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 5, the 218th day of 2020. There are 148 days left in the year.

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Admiral David Farragut led his fleet to victory in the Battle of Mobile Bay, Ala.

In 1914, what’s believed to be the first electric traffic light system was installed in Cleveland, at the intersection of East 105th Street and Euclid Avenue.

In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the 200-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics, collecting the third of his four gold medals.

In 1962, movie star Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from “acute barbiturate poisoning.” South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was arrested on charges of leaving the country without a passport and inciting workers to strike; it was the beginning of 27 years of imprisonment.

In 1974, the White House released transcripts of subpoenaed tape recordings showing that President Nixon and his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, had discussed a plan in June 1972 to use the CIA to thwart the FBI’s Watergate investigation; revelation of the tape sparked Nixon’s resignation.

In 2010, the Senate confirmed Elena Kagan, 63-37, as the Supreme Court’s 112th justice and the fourth woman in its history.

Last year, Toni Morrison, the first Black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, died at 88 in New York; her novels included “Beloved,” and “The Bluest Eye.”