This day in history

Birthdays: Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 96. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 82. Actor Faith Prince is 63. Actor Michelle Yeoh is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 55. Movie director M. Night Shyamalan is 50. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 48. Singer-actor David Campbell is 47. Actor Vera Farmiga is 47. Rock singer Travis McCoy is 39. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 39.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 6, the 219th day of 2020. There are 147 days left in the year.

In 1926, Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim the English Channel, arriving in Kingsdown, England, from France in 14 1/2 hours.

Advertisement

In 1930, New York State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Force Crater went missing after leaving a Manhattan restaurant; his disappearance remains a mystery.

In 1945, during World War II, the US B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. (Three days later, the United States exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.)

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.

In 1978, Pope Paul VI died at Castel Gandolfo at age 80.

In 1989, the Boston Red Sox retired Carl Yastrzemski’s Number 8. The left-fielder won the Triple Crown in 1967, leading the Sox to the World Series and resurrecting a moribund franchise.

In 1991, the World Wide Web made its public debut as a means of accessing webpages over the Internet.

In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31.

In 2013, Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan went on trial at Fort Hood, Texas, charged with killing 13 people and wounding 32 others in a 2009 attack. (Hasan, who admitted carrying out the attack, was convicted and sentenced to death.)

Advertisement

In 2015, Jon Stewart bade an emotional goodbye after 16 years as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” “Hamilton,” the hip-hop flavored biography about Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first treasury secretary, opened on Broadway.

Last year, in a strong rebuke to President Trump, the four living former leaders of the Federal Reserve said that the head of the nation’s central bank should be able to make decisions on interest rates without political pressure or the threat of being removed.