This day in history

In 1782, General George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart to recognize merit in enlisted men and noncommissioned officers.

Birthdays: Magician, author, and lecturer Singer B.J. Thomas is 78. Singer Lana Cantrell is 77. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 76. Actor John Glover is 76. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 62. Actor David Duchovny is 60. Country singer Raul Malo is 55. Actor David Mann is 54. Actor Charlotte Lewis is 53. Actor Michael Shannon is 46. Actor Charlize Theron is 45. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 33.

Today is Friday, Aug. 7, the 220th day of 2020. There are 146 days left in the year.

In 1912, Theodore Roosevelt was nominated for president by the Progressive Party (also known as the Bull Moose Party) in Chicago. New Jersey Governor Woodrow Wilson accepted the Democratic presidential nomination at his summer home in Sea Girt.

In 1942, US and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the next February.)

In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on US forces.

In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush ordered US troops and warplanes to Saudi Arabia to guard it against a possible invasion by Iraq.

In 1998, terrorist bombs at US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.

In 2000, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore selected Connecticut Senator Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman became the first Jewish candidate on a major party’s presidential ticket.

In 2010, Elena Kagan was sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the US Supreme Court.

In 2015, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes was spared the death penalty in favor of life in prison after a jury in Centennial failed to agree on whether he should be executed for his murderous attack on a packed movie premiere that left 12 people dead. Former Food and Drug Administration employee Dr. Frances Kelsey, credited with preventing the US distribution of thalidomide, a drug blamed for serious birth defects in the early 1960s, died Canada at age 101.

In 2017, medical examiners said the remains of a man who’d been killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 had been identified, nearly 16 years later.

Last year, President Trump and his wife visited the Dayton, Ohio, hospital where many of the victims of a weekend shooting attack had been treated; they then flew to El Paso, where a shooting at a Walmart had killed 22 people. In his most aggressive attack yet on the character of the man he hoped to replace, Joe Biden accused President Trump of “fanning the flames of white supremacy.”