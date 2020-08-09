This day in history

In 1921, Franklin D. Roosevelt was stricken with polio at his summer home on the Canadian island of Campobello.

Birthdays: Actor Rhonda Fleming is 97. Singer Ronnie Spector is 77. Jethro Tull singer-flutist Ian Anderson is 73. Singer Patti Austin is 70. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 68. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 61. Actor Antonio Banderas is 60. Blogger Andrew Sullivan is 57. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 49. Actor Angie Harmon is 48. Actor Lucas Till is 30.

Today is Monday, Aug. 10, the 223rd day of 2020. There are 143 days left in the year.

In 1944, during World War II, American forces overcame remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.

In 1945, a day after the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan conveyed its willingness to surrender provided the status of Emperor Hirohito remained unchanged. (The Allies responded the next day, saying they would determine the emperor’s future status.)

In 1962, Marvel Comics superhero Spider-Man made his debut. cover price: 12 cents).

In 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, a day after actor Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.

In 1988, President Reagan signed a measure providing $20,000 payments to still-living Japanese-Americans who were interned by their government during World War II.

In 1991, nine Buddhists were found slain at their temple outside Phoenix, Ariz. (Two teenagers were arrested; one was sentenced to life in prison, the other received 281 years.)

In 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as the second female justice on the Supreme Court.

In 1995, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were charged with 11 counts in the Oklahoma City bombing (McVeigh was convicted of murder and executed; Nichols was convicted of conspiracy and involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison).

In 2006, British authorities said they had thwarted a terrorist plot to simultaneously blow up 10 aircraft heading to the United States.

In 2010, the House pushed through an emergency $26 billion jobs bill that Democrats said would save 300,000 teachers, police, and others from layoffs; President Obama immediately signed it into law.

In 2016, Lonnie Franklin Jr., the Los Angeles serial killer known as the “Grim Sleeper,” was sentenced to death for the murders of nine women and a teenage girl. Franklin was found dead in his cell on March 20, 2020.

Last year, Jeffrey Epstein, accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring of underage girls, was found unresponsive in his cell at a New York City jail; he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. (The city’s medical examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging.)