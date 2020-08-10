This day in history

Birthdays: Actor Arlene Dahl is 95. Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 77. Singer Eric Carmen is 71. Computer scientist and Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak is 70. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 67. Singer Joe Jackson is 66. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 63. Actor Viola Davis is 55. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 53. Actor Anna Gunn is 52. Actor Ashley Jensen is 52. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 52. Actor Merritt Wever is 40. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 37. Alabama Shakes musician Heath Fogg is 36. Actor Alyson Stoner is 27.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 11, the 224th day of 2020. There are 142 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1841, Frederick Douglass, a fugitive slave, addressed a white audience for the first time when he spoke to a gathering of abolitionists on Nantucket. “It was with the utmost difficulty that I could stand erect, or that I could command and articulate two words without hesitation and stammering,” he later wrote, according to Mass Humanities. Yet his talk energized the group, which asked him to join their work, and he established himself as a brilliant orator.

In 1934, the first federal prisoners arrived at Alcatraz Island (a former military prison) in San Francisco Bay.

In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In 1952, Hussein bin Talal was proclaimed King of Jordan, beginning a reign lasting nearly 47 years.

In 1965, rioting and looting that claimed 34 lives broke out in the predominantly Black Watts section of Los Angeles.

In 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minn.

In 1997, President Bill Clinton made the first use of the historic line-item veto, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills. (However, the US Supreme Court later struck down the vetos as unconstitutional.)

Advertisement

In 2012, Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney announced his choice of Representative Paul Ryan of Wisconsin to be his running mate.

In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams, 63, died in Tiburon, Calif., by suicide.

In 2015, federal authorities charged that an international web of hackers and traders had made $100 million on Wall Street by stealing a look at corporate press releases before they went out and then trading on that information ahead of the pack.

In 2017, a federal judge ordered Charlottesville, Va., to allow a weekend rally of white nationalists and other extremists to take place at its originally planned location downtown. (Violence erupted at the rally, and a woman was killed when a man plowed his car into a group of counterprotesters.)

Last year, a day care center in Erie, Pa., where children could stay overnight was ravaged by a fire that killed five children.