This day in history

Birthdays: Actor George Hamilton is 81. Actor Dana Ivey is 79. Actor Jennifer Warren is 79. Rock singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 71. Singer Kid Creole is 70. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 66. Actor Bruce Greenwood is 64. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 57. Actor Peter Krause is 55. Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 49. Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black is 49. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown is 49. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 49. Actor Casey Affleck is 45. Actor Maggie Lawson is 40. Actor Lakeith Stanfield is 29. NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 29. Actor Cara Delevingne is 28.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 12, the 225th day of 2020. There are 141 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1867, President Andrew Johnson sparked a move to impeach him as he defied Congress by suspending Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton, with whom he had clashed over Reconstruction policies. (Johnson was acquitted by the Senate.)

In 1909, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, opened.

In 1930, Clarence Birdseye received a patent for his double belt freezer, which flash-froze packaged fish. The development by the inventor, working in Gloucester, is considered by many the beginning of the frozen foods industry.

In 1939, the MGM movie musical “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere at the Strand Theater in Oconomowoc, Wis., three days before opening in Hollywood.

In 1944, during World War II, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., eldest son of Joseph and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, was killed with his copilot when their explosives-laden Navy plane blew up over England.

In 1953, the Soviet Union conducted a secret test of its first hydrogen bomb.

In 1981, IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.

In 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. (Four people survived.)

Advertisement

In 2000, the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk and its 118-man crew were lost during exercises in the Barents Sea.

In 2013, James “Whitey” Bulger, the feared Boston mob boss who became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives, was convicted in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant. (Bulger was sentenced to life; he was fatally beaten at a West Virginia prison in 2018, hours after being transferred from Florida.)

In 2017, a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and hurting more than a dozen others. (The attacker, James Alex Fields, was sentenced to life in prison on 29 federal hate crime charges, and life plus 419 years on state charges.) President Trump condemned what he called an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides.”

Last year, a whistleblower complaint bearing this date stated: “In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

(The complaint was addressed to Senator Richard Burr, Republican of North Carolina, chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; it did not reach them until Sept. 25.) The Trump administration said it was moving ahead with one of its most aggressive steps to restrict legal immigration: denying green cards to many migrants who use Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers, or other forms of public assistance.