This day in history

Birthdays: Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 96. College Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Brodie is 85. Singer Dash Crofts is 82. Rock singer David Crosby is 79. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 75. Movie director Wim Wenders is 75. Actor Susan Saint James is 74. Author Danielle Steel is 73. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 70. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 68. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 61. Singer Sarah Brightman is 60. Actor Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady of “The Brady Bunch”) is 59. Actor Halle Berry is 54. Actor Scott Michael Campbell is 49. Actor Christopher Gorham is 46. Actor Mila Kunis is 37. NFL quarterback-turned-baseball player Tim Tebow is 33. Actor Marsai Martin is 16.

Today is Friday, Aug. 14, the 227th day of 2020. There are 139 days left in the year.

In 1621, Myles Standish and a handful of Plymouth colonists embarked on a rescue mission to save Squanto, a critical Indigenous liaison to the colonists, after he was taken prisoner by a local tribe. The colonists find Squanto unharmed and bring him back to Plymouth.

In 1900, international forces, including US Marines, entered Beijing to put down the Boxer Rebellion, which was aimed at purging China of foreign influence.

In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.

In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a statement of principles that renounced aggression.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.

In 1948, the Summer Olympics in London ended; they were the first Olympic games held since 1936.

In 1973, US bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.

In 1980, workers went on strike at the Lenin Shipyard in Gdansk, Poland, in a job action that resulted in creation of the Solidarity labor movement.

In 1992, the White House announced that the Pentagon would begin emergency airlifts of food to Somalia to alleviate mass deaths by starvation.

In 1997, an unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. (McVeigh was executed by lethal injection in 2001.)

In 2008, President George W. Bush signed legislation that banned lead from children’s toys, imposing the toughest standard in the world.

In 2009, Charles Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, 60, convicted of trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, was released from a Texas prison hospital after more than three decades behind bars.

In 2015, the Stars and Stripes rose over the newly reopened US Embassy in Cuba after a half century of often-hostile relations; US Secretary of State John Kerry celebrated the day, but also made an extraordinary, nationally broadcast call for democratic change on the island.

In 2018, a highway bridge collapsed in the Italian city of Genoa during a storm, sending vehicles plunging nearly 150 feet and killing 43 people.

Last year, thousands of people packed a baseball stadium in El Paso, Texas, to mourn the 22 victims of a shooting at a Walmart by a man who told police that he was targeting Mexicans.