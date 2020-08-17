This day in history

Birthdays: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 93. Movie director Roman Polanski is 87. Olympic gold medal decathlete Rafer Johnson is 85. Actor-director Robert Redford is 84. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 77. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 68. Actor Denis Leary is 63. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 62. Former Treasury secretary Timothy Geithner is 59. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 58. Rock singer Everlast is 51. Wu-Tang Clan’s Masta Killa is 51. Actor Christian Slater is 51. Actor Edward Norton is 51. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 50. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 44. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg is 42. Actor Maia Mitchell is 27. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 26. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 25.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 18, the 231st day of 2020. There are 135 days left in the year.

In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first child of English parents to be born in present-day America, on what is now Roanoke Island in North Carolina. (However, the Roanoke colony ended up mysteriously disappearing.)

In 1838, the first marine expedition sponsored by the US government set sail from Hampton Roads, Va.; the crews traveled the southern Pacific Ocean, gathering scientific information.

In 1894, Congress created the Bureau of Immigration.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued his Proclamation of Neutrality, aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I.

In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.

In 1963, James Meredith became the first Black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.

In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, N.Y., wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.

In 1993, a judge in Sarasota, Fla., ruled that Kimberly Mays, the 14-year-old girl who had been switched at birth with another baby, need never again see her biological parents, Ernest and Regina Twigg, in accordance with her stated wishes. (However, Kimberly later moved in with the Twiggs.)

In 2010, General Motors filed the first batch of paperwork to sell stock to the public again, a significant step toward shedding US government ownership a year after the automaker had filed for bankruptcy.

In 2014, Missouri Governor Jay Nixon ordered the National Guard to Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis convulsed by protests over the fatal shooting of a Black teen.

In 2015, the Food and Drug Administration approved Addyi, the world’s first prescription drug designed to boost sexual desire in women.

Last year, broadcaster Jack Whitaker, who reported on events ranging from the first Super Bowl to Secretariat’s Triple Crown, died in Devon, Pa.; he was 95.