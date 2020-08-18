This day in history

► Birthdays: Actor L.Q. Jones is 93. Actor Debra Paget is 87. Tennis player, gender pioneer Renee Richards is 86. Former MLB All-Star Bobby Richardson is 85. Actor Diana Muldaur is 82. Singer Johnny Nash is 80. Actor Jill St. John is 80. Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan is 75. Former president Bill Clinton is 74. Actor Gerald McRaney is 73. Actor Jim Carter is 72. Queen bassist John Deacon is 69. Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 68. Political consultant Mary Matalin is 67. Actor Peter Gallagher is 65. Actor Adam Arkin is 64. Football Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz is 62. Actor John Stamos is 57. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 55. Actor Kevin Dillon is 55. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 54. Actor Matthew Perry is 51. Country singer Clay Walker is 51. Olympic gold medal tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez is 49. Olympic silver medal snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis is 35. Rapper Romeo is 31.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 19, the 232nd day of 2020. There are 134 days left in the year.

In 1807, Robert Fulton’s North River Steamboat arrived in Albany, two days after leaving New York.

In 1812, the USS Constitution defeated the British frigate HMS Guerriere off Nova Scotia during the War of 1812, earning the nickname “Old Ironsides.”

In 1909, the first automobile races were run at the just-opened Indianapolis Motor Speedway; the winner of the first event was auto engineer Louis Schwitzer, who drove a Stoddard-Dayton touring car twice around the 2.5-mile track at an average speed of 57.4 miles per hour.

In 1934, a plebiscite in Germany approved the vesting of sole executive power in Adolf Hitler.

In 1960, a tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage. (Although sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, Powers was returned to the United States in 1962 as part of a prisoner exchange.)

In 1964, the Beatles opened their first full-fledged US tour as they performed at San Francisco’s Cow Palace.

In 1980, 301 people aboard a Saudi Arabian L-1011 died as the jetliner made a fiery emergency return to the Riyadh airport.

In 1990, Leonard Bernstein conducted what turned out to be the last concert of his career at Tanglewood in Lenox with the Boston Symphony Orchestra; the program ended with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

In 2003, a suicide truck bomb struck UN headquarters in Baghdad, killing 22, including the top UN envoy, Sergio Vieira de Mello. A suicide bombing of a bus in Jerusalem killed 22 people.

In 2004, Google began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, ending the day up $15.34 at $100.34.

In 2010, the last American combat brigade exited Iraq, seven years and five months after the US-led invasion began. A federal grand jury in Washington indicted seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens for allegedly lying to Congress about steroid use. (Clemens’ trial in 2011 ended in a mistrial when the jury was shown inadmissible evidence by prosecutors; he was acquitted in a retrial in 2012.)

In 2014, a video released by Islamic State militants purported to show the beheading of American journalist James Foley, who grew up in New Hampshire, as retribution for US airstrikes in Iraq.

Last year, after five years of delays, New York Police Department fired Daniel Pantaleo, the officer involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner during an arrest over alleged sales of untaxed cigarettes.