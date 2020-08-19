This day in history

Birthdays: Writer-director Walter Bernstein is 101. Boxing promoter Don King is 89. Former senator George Mitchell, Democrat of Maine, is 87. Former US representative Ron Paul, Republican of Texas, is 85. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 74. Chicago trombonist Jimmy Pankow is 73. Rock singer Robert Plant is 72. Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 68. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 68. TV weatherman Al Roker is 66. Actor Joan Allen is 64. Movie director David O. Russell is 62. Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst is 50. Actor Misha Collins is 46. Actor Ben Barnes is 39. Actor Meghan Ory is 38. Actor Andrew Garfield is 37. Actor-singer Demi Lovato is 28.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 20, the 233rd day of 2020. There are 133 days left in the year.

In 1920, pioneering American radio station 8MK in Detroit (later WWJ) began daily broadcasting.

In 1940, exiled Communist revolutionary Leon Trotsky was assassinated in Coyoacan, Mexico by Ramon Mercader, a Spanish Communist agent working at the behest of Josef Stalin. (Trotsky died the next day.)

In 1953, the Soviet Union publicly acknowledged it had tested a hydrogen bomb.

In 1955, hundreds of people were killed in anti-French rioting in Morocco and Algeria.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion antipoverty measure.

In 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring” liberalization drive.

In 1986, postal employee Patrick Henry Sherrill went on a deadly rampage at a post office in Edmond, Okla., shooting 14 fellow workers to death before killing himself.

In 1989, entertainment executive Jose Menendez and his wife, Kitty, were shot to death in their Beverly Hills mansion by their sons, Lyle and Erik. Fifty-one people died when a pleasure boat sank in the River Thames in London after colliding with a dredger.

In 2015, with a broad smile and an upbeat attitude, former president Jimmy Carter told a news conference in Atlanta that he had cancer in his brain and felt “perfectly at ease with whatever comes.” (In March 2016, Carter announced that recent scans had shown no signs of cancer and that he no longer needed to receive doses of an immune-boosting drug.)

In 2017, actor, comic and longtime telethon host Jerry Lewis died of heart disease in Las Vegas at the age of 91.

Last year, President Trump abruptly canceled an upcoming trip to Denmark, which owns Greenland, after the Danish prime minister dismissed the idea of the United States purchasing the mostly frozen island.