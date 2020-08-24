This day in history

Birthdays: Actor Sean Connery is 90. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 87. Movie director John Badham is 81. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 81. The O’Jays singer Walter Williams is 77. KISS singer-bassist Gene Simmons is 71. Author Martin Amis is 71. Rock singer-songwriter Elvis Costello is 66. Movie director Tim Burton is 62. Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is 59. Television chef Rachael Ray is 52. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 50. Model Claudia Schiffer is 50. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 44.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 25, the 238th day of 2020. There are 128 days left in the year.

In 1718, hundreds of French colonists arrived in Louisiana, with some settling in present-day New Orleans.

In 1916, President Wilson signed an act establishing the National Park Service within the Department of the Interior.

In 1944, during World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation.

In 1981, the US spacecraft Voyager 2 came within 63,000 miles of Saturn’s cloud cover, sending back pictures of and data about the ringed planet.

In 2009, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, the liberal lion of the Senate, died at age 77 in Hyannis Port.

In 2010, North Korea welcomed Jimmy Carter back to Pyongyang as the former US president arrived to bring home Aijalon Mahli Gomes, a Boston native jailed in the communist country since January 2010 for entering the country illegally from China.

In 2014, a funeral was held in St. Louis for Michael Brown, the Black 18-year-old who was shot to death by a police officer in suburban Ferguson.

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey, the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in more than a decade, made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, with 130 miles per hour sustained winds; the storm would deliver five days of rain totaling close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental United States. The hurricane left at least 68 people dead and caused about $125 billion in damage in Texas.

In 2018, Senator John McCain of Arizona, who had spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam before a 35-year political career that took him to the Republican presidential nomination, died at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.

Last year, a team from suburban New Orleans defeated Curacao 8-0 to claim the Little League World Series title.