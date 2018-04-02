Serves 1
The basics of ochazuke are green tea and rice. You can add or subtract any number of toppings to the recipe, based upon your whims and the contents of your refrigerator.
|¾
|cup hot white short-grain rice
|4
|ounces roasted steelhead trout
|1
|umeboshi
|½
|cup spinach
|1
|cup brewed green tea, such as Sencha, hojicha, or genmaicha
|1
|teaspoon sliced chives
|Furikake for garnish
1. Add rice, trout, umeboshi, and spinach to bowl.
2. Pour green tea over and add chives and furikake. Serve immediately. Mari Uyehara