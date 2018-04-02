fb-pixel

Serves 1

The basics of ochazuke are green tea and rice. You can add or subtract any number of toppings to the recipe, based upon your whims and the contents of your refrigerator.

¾cup hot white short-grain rice
4ounces roasted steelhead trout
1umeboshi
½cup spinach
1cup brewed green tea, such as Sencha, hojicha, or genmaicha
1teaspoon sliced chives
Furikake for garnish

1. Add rice, trout, umeboshi, and spinach to bowl.

2. Pour green tea over and add chives and furikake. Serve immediately. Mari Uyehara