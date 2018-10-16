How to safely use a space heater

Use of space heaters is very common, but they also account for “vast amounts of civilian deaths and injuries,” according to Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey.

With frigid air blanketing the region on Tuesday, people are bundling up to brave the cold outside. But for many residents, it’s quite chilly indoors, too. Time to break out the space heater. But how to use one safely?

“The leading factor contributing to ignition of home heating fire death is heating equipment too close to flammable items,” Dempsey said. “Like upholstered furniture, clothing, mattresses, or bedding.”

“One of the other things that I’ve seen over the years is some people will try to use [space heaters] to dry a towel or clothing,” Dempsey said. “I’ve actually been at a fatality where the woman had a towel on it, trying to dry it, and it caught fire.”

Advertisement

Dempsey said there are simple tips that can help people use space heaters safely.

According to Dempsey, if people already own a space heater, they should check to make sure that it’s not too old or damaged. (Frayed wires are a red flag.) A space heater ignited a fire in a Bronx apartment building Sunday that killed 17 people. An investigation is now underway to determine if the heater malfunctioned, according to the New York Times.

Newer space heaters almost always come with an automatic shut off, which cuts power if the heater tips over.

Before buying a space heater, consumers should check to make sure that its UL listed. UL, or the Underwriters Laboratories, is a well-respected organization that tests products against their safety regulations. Dempsey also advised that almost all kinds of space heaters should be installed by a professional licensed in the product.

“The other thing is, space heaters should not be used as your number one source of heat,” Dempsey said. While the space heater “is fine for taking the edge off if you’re in the room,” it shouldn’t be used to heat an entire home or left on overnight or while no one is home. Dempsey strongly suggested reaching out to a landlord or property manager to see if they can increase the output of heat before relying on a space heater.

Advertisement

To avoid fires, flammable items should be at least three feet away from the space heater, Dempsey said. The same goes for children and pets, who will be unaware of the dangers or mechanics of portable heaters.

“Kind of tough to keep a cat or something or a dog away, because they like the heat,” Dempsey said, “but whatever you can do.” Since animals “are apt to knock it over,” Dempsey again stressed the importance of having a heater with an automatic shut off.

The same goes for extension cords. Space heaters shouldn’t be used with an extension cord, but if using one is necessary, make sure it’s UL listed, heavy duty, and has an automatic shut off.

According to the US Consumer Safety Commission, portable space heaters are responsible for about 1,700 fires a year, as well as approximately 80 deaths and 160 injuries. The agency cautions people not to plug space heaters into power strips, which can become overloaded and spark a fire, and not to leave a heater running in a confined space to avoid the potential for hyperthermia, or overheating.

Advertisement

The National Fire Protection Association also cautions against leaving anything flammable too close to a space heater, as that accounted for more than half of the home heating fire deaths.

“Some of these things seem so simple,” Dempsey said, “but people really will overlook that.”

This story was originally published Oct. 16, 2018 and has been updated. Follow Lillian Brown on Twitter @lilliangbrown.