Parents plan to punish for piercings

Our daughters had to wait until they were 12 years old to pierce their ears.

For many years, we have had a rule about piercings.

We felt that this was an age where they had some accountability for taking care of their ears. Each of our daughters has chosen to pierce their ears.

Our 19-year-old daughter now wants a second piercing.

I was sort of OK with it, but my husband is not.

She admitted that this piercing was just a start, and that there would be others.

This tactic upset me, as I am not a fan of multiple piercings.

I sold Hep C treatments and know that unsafe piercing still carries risks.

Our daughter is training to be a nurse and, frankly, I think multiple piercings are unprofessional.

Is it wrong of us to say that when she moves out and supports herself, she can do whatever she wants, but while she is living at home we’d appreciate her respecting our views?

Concerned Parents

A. With your daughter living at home, you and your husband can lay down whatever limitations you want . . . as long as you don’t mind conveying to her that while she is with you, YOU will be in control of her choices related to her body.

I don’t happen to believe that this is a positive message to send to a young woman. It is possible that your emphasis on these limitations is one reason your daughter wants to push them.

The advantage of piercings over tattoos, for example, is that they are relatively easily reversed. The Center for Young Women’s Health (youngwomenshealth.org) has a comprehensive list of the possible medical complications related to piercing. I suggest that as you discuss this, you and your daughter should review this information together.

Your daughter is training to be a nurse. As she matures, she will understand the professional limitations presented by piercings, and then she could choose to keep or remove them, based on what her goals are.

Q. I have a best female friend. I also have a boyfriend. My boyfriend teaches in a town more than 2,000 miles away. He visits and stays with me every summer.

He sometimes says things that sound like he thinks I prioritize my relationship with my BFF over him.

I see my friend for breakfast once a week (we both work a lot), and when my boyfriend visits, my friend and I still have our weekly breakfast, but a shorter version.

My best friend is married to a guy who lives with her year-round and I understand that right now my guy only has about four months a year to spend with me, so time is scarce.

I factor this limitation into my breakfasts with my friend, but she has literally saved my life (or at least my sanity) numerous times, and maintaining the friendship is important to me.

Is there a way that I can prove to my boyfriend that I value our relationship and take it very seriously, without feeling like I’m completely shafting a friendship that means a lot to me?

Wondering Friend

A. Your question speaks to me, because (unless I’m traveling) I have been meeting with the same group of women at a local diner for breakfast every Wednesday morning for the last 30 years.

If you are working hard and also have an active domestic life, this breakfast meeting might be the only time you have to put your own life into perspective through telling your story. This weekly experience recharges and refreshes you. It is therapeutic.

According to you, you already make concessions to your boyfriend by truncating your breakfast meetings.

If he is so idle during the summer that he is bothered by you spending 90 minutes or so each week with your friend, then maybe he needs to get busier.

If he questions your right — and need — to do this, then you could ask him to choose for you: You can meet with your friend once a week, or enter therapy.

Q. A reader asked how to respond when offered a dish he doesn’t like. My boilerplate response is, “Wow, that’s very interesting!” People rarely press for details. It can be applied to situations such as ugly children, pets, recent vacation photos, bizarre clothing, etc. Works for me!

Jovial Joe in Or-lan-do

A. I’ve used this phrase. It has also been used on me. I agree that only a fool would ask for more detail.

Amy Dickinson can be reached at askamy@amydickinson.com.