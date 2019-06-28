December Thieves pops up in another location

Beacon Hill boutique December Thieves — known for big baubles, fashion-forward footwear, boho-chic clothing, and sheepskin rugs — has popped up at The Street Chestnut Hill (49 Boylston St.). It’s open through January 2020.

Find cooler-than-thou women’s apparel, accessories, and home décor from far-flung designers and locales, such as Trippen, a family-owned handcrafted shoe brand from Berlin; Angostura, a Roman-relic-inspired jewelry designer; and ibride, a French company specializing in graphic wall art and serving dishes.

Duck into a grand opening soiree on Thursday, July 11, beginning at 6 p.m., featuring Boston-based artist Jane Feigenson, known for hand-painted vintage denim and military jackets. Shop her unique creations while snacking, sipping, and listening to live music. www.decemberthieves.com

