Greater Boston author readings July 14 - July 20

MONDAY

Paul Doiron (“Almost Midnight”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge... Roberto Sirvent and Danny Haiphong (“American Exceptionalism and American Innocence”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, 1256 Mass. Ave., Cambridge... Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (“This Is How You Lose the Time War”) in conversation with Kat Howard read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline.

TUESDAY

Susan Lewis Solomont, (“Lost and Found in Spain: Tales of an Ambassador’s Wife”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Derek B. Miller (“American By Day”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St., Belmont... Liza Wieland (“Paris, 7 A.M.”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Andrew Shaffer (“Hope Rides Again: An Obama Biden Mystery”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

Chuck Klosterman (“Raised in Captivity: Fictional Nonfiction”) in conversation with Tom Perrotta reads at

7 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway, Cambridge... Matthew Kepnes (“Ten Years a Nomad: A Traveler’s Journey Home”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop, 1400 Mass. Ave., Cambridge... Peter Orner (“Maggie Brown & Others: Stories”) in conversation with Christopher Castellani reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Road, Newton Centre... Courtney Maum (“Costalegre”) in conversation with Michelle Hoover reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Maris Wicks (“Science Comics: Coral Reefs”), Zack Giallongo and Jason Viola (“Science Comics: Polar Bears”), and Alex Graudins (“Science Comics: The Brain”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Pablo Medina (“The Cuban Comedy”) in conversation with Alice Hoffman reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Sharon Lamb (“The Not Good Enough Mother”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Daphne Kalotay (“Blue Hours”) in conversation with Rishi Reddi reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Allison Raskin and Gaby Dunn (“Please Send Help”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop.

SATURDAY

Jacqueline Veissid (“Ruby’s Sword”) reads at 11 a.m at Belmont Books.

