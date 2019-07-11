Summer fun, in the bag

You’re bound for the beach, and you’re tired of the droopy, sand-filled sack you’ve dragged there for the past decade. Beau & Rag Bag Company can help.

The boutique pops up at Hingham’s Derby Street Shops (100 Derby St.) beginning on Tuesday, July 23. Here, you’ll find straw and rattan totes with Boston insignias or shaped like pineapples; hand-painted hats designed with oysters, mermaids, and champagne flutes; and scrunchies (remember them?) printed with palms and flowers.

Founder Sara Rossi graduated from Boston College and launched the Charleston, S.C.-based brand in 2014. Visit on Thursday, July 25, beginning at 5 p.m. to sip rosé, browse the collection, and shop other designers, including Boston-based shoe line Artemis Design Co., known for brightly patterned Turkish loafers.