5 things to do this weekend

Roman Polanski’s 1974 noir “Chinatown” is widely considered to be one of the greatest films of all time, with an Oscar-winning script still taught in film classes from Robert Towne and a star-making lead performance from Jack Nicholson as detective Jake Gittes. It’s a bit shocking, then, that the film’s sequel, 1990’s “The Two Jakes,” was such a significant commercial failure that Towne abandoned plans for a third movie about Gittes. Critics still found plenty to like about the film, however, and you can judge “The Two Jakes” for yourself at the Somerville Theatre this Thursday as part of the theater’s yearlong Nicholson retrospective. (Thursday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Somerville Theatre, Somerville; $8-$11; rated R)

Free Fun Fridays

Another summer Friday means another 10 local institutions offering free admission thanks to the Highland Street Foundation. This Friday, the list includes three Boston venues (Boston Children’s Museum, Arnold Arboretum, New England Historical Genealogical Society), one in Salem (Peabody Essex Museum), and even one out in Western Mass., with the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst. (Friday, July 19 at various times and locations; free; all ages)

El Mundo Del Tarantino

Ahead of next week’s release of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” the Brattle Theatre will celebrate the legendary director with a weekend of special screenings. Friday night brings a double dose of Boston native Uma Thurman with “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill Vol. 2,” while Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will feature a mix of Tarantino titles and older films that pair well with them, such as 1968’s “The Devil’s Brigade,” a movie about an elite World War II commando unit that inspired Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds.” (Friday, July 19 through Monday, July 22 at various times; Brattle Theatre, Cambridge; $9-$15; rated R)

Shakespeare on the Common

The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company is back at Boston Common for another season of free theater in the park. This summer’s play is “Cymbeline,” which follows the endless twists and turns of King Cymbeline and his royal family. The CSC will perform the play six nights a week through Aug. 4, with performances Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 7 p.m. (Now through Sunday, Aug. 4; Parkman Bandstand at Boston Common, Boston; free; all ages)

Weird Al Yankovic

Experience the potent power of parody and polka this Sunday when Weird Al Yankovic comes to Boston for a show at the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion. The musical humorist will have more than his accordion with him for musical accompaniment, as he will be backed by a live orchestra for the concert, part of his nationwide Strings Attached Tour. (Sunday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston; $30-$75; all ages)

