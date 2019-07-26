Pretty in pink

Bring your favorite 5-and-under tot to the Boston Public Library (700 Boylston St.) on Sunday, Aug. 4, for a classic PBS TV show come to life. It’s a Pinkaperfect party, celebrating all things “Pinkalicious & Peterrific.” Meet author and creator Victoria Kann, snap photos in a Pinktastic-themed photo booth, decorate cookies, try arts and crafts, listen to Pinkalicious stories in the Children’s Library, and get a sneak preview of “A Pinkaperfect Birthday,” the series’ first-ever hourlong special about artist Pinkalicious and her brother, Peter. It premieres on Monday, Aug. 5. The two-hour party starts at 2 p.m. Register for free at www.eventbrite.com, and get more info at www.wgbh.org/event/a-pinkaperfect-party-at-the-boston-public-library. KARA BASKIN

