Apple teases TV drama ‘The Morning Show,’ with Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston

In the solemn 1-minute clip, audiences hear sound bites from Steve Carell , Jennifer Aniston , and Reese Witherspoon , all playing employees at the titular program who work daily to wake up America with their morning news broadcast.

Star-studded drama “The Morning Show,” which the tech giant will premiere on its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service this fall, got its first trailer Monday, giving audiences a taste of what to expect from the high-stakes series.

The series goes inside the offices of Mitch Kessler (Carell), an anchor struggling to remain relevant amid a rapidly changing media landscape.

“I feel like people are screaming for honest conversation,” the actor — an Acton native — can be heard saying as the camera travels along darkened hallways behind the scenes at the show. “I’m a journalist. I can feel when the world needs me.”

Aniston’s character, apparently the other main anchor, has her own opinions about how the broadcast should be done. “Guess what?” says Aniston. “America loves me.”

And as the camera makes its way to the actual set of the morning show, Witherspoon’s voice rings out the loudest; she says people “want to trust that the person telling them the truth about the world is an honest person.”

Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, who also executive-produce, “The Morning Show” stars Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Nestor Carbonell (who attended Deerfield Academy before going to Harvard). It’s been given a two-season order by Apple, with “Bates Motel” co-creator Kerry Ehrin serving as showrunner and Mimi Leder (known for episodes of HBO’s “The Leftovers”) directing.

Watch the full teaser below:

