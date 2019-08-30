Ingrid Fetell Lee on designing a ‘joyful’ home

A. One thing I’ve heard is that new buyers typically gravitate toward white walls. There might be some exceptions — if you have a historic home, for instance — but if you’re painting, try to start with a clean white canvas and add color through furnishings and art, so a buyer can feel the joy you’ve put in but also imagine a place with their taste. Also consider some houseplants and pay attention to lighting, because that’s something subtle that people may not notice, but it will make a big difference in how they feel about the place.

Q. I am planning to sell my house in the spring. Besides decluttering and putting flowers in vases, what do you suggest? What colors should I paint the walls? What colors should be in the guest bedrooms?

Q. My husband and I are in our early 30s, and we live in a large one-bedroom co-op with a dining room that seats six. I can count on my hands the number of times we’ve formally sat for dinner in it. We’re expecting a baby next year and intend to transform the home office into a nursery. My husband has been pushing to make the dining room into a more functional space because the room is virtually unused. Any ideas?

A. I’m a big believer in making your space work for you, rather than adhering to any specific rules. If you’re not using a space as intended, the space stagnates, and that’s definitely not joyful. I just have one question: Where do you plan to eat with baby? Do you have an eat-in kitchen or a counter-style setup? I ask because I know so many people whose lifestyles really changed when they had a baby, so making sure that you’ve anticipated these changes before you rearrange a space feels worth considering.

If you’re ready to take the plunge, consider how you want to live as a family. Do you need more workspace so you can have more flexibility in your career? Do you want to host other families and therefore have a really amazing playroom that other people’s kids can use, one that will grow with baby? Do you want a more flexible family space that accommodates relaxing, reading, games and a bit of play? One concern is that research has shown we have a tendency to create multiple sedentary spaces in a home: TV rooms, living rooms, etc. If there’s a way to make it more active, it might be more joyful — and create more interesting possibilities — for you and your family.

Q. Do you think arranging your home using the principles of feng shui is likely to make you happier?

A. I was really skeptical about feng shui at first, but it is a system with thousands of years of history, so I figured there must be something to it. As I dug into it, I found that many of the basic principles of feng shui make a lot of sense. One key idea is that you shouldn’t have doors that stick, because it means the chi can’t flow properly. Well, if you have doors that stick, that means you can’t flow properly, either! Little frustrations add up and influence your mood, which influences your interactions with others. The main idea that resonates with me from feng shui is that everything is connected, and seemingly simple changes in your home can have big effects because you’re interacting with them all the time.

Q. I live in a very small, two-story rowhouse. If I don’t want everything to be the same color, how do I choose colors that will flow well in spaces that are in the sight line from pretty much everywhere on each floor (unless a door is closed)?

A. Work on choosing a family of colors that feel good together, and then test in the space with your light. I love to start with a piece of artwork — something multicolored that brings me joy and has the feeling I want for the space. Abstracts are good for this kind of thing: think Matisse, Helen Frankenthaler, Sonia Delaunay, etc. You can hold paint chips right up to a painting in a gallery or in a book and choose a set that works together. Next, I usually get a few strips of similar hues and hang them in the space I’m painting and look at them a few times a day. Once I have a sense of the best ones, I get sample pots and paint a big swatch on the wall. Try to paint on a couple of walls so you can see how the light hits it and how the colors harmonize.

Q. We’re redoing our eat-in kitchen and keeping the footprint. We’ve already upgraded the appliances and now want to replace cabinets and countertops. We’re looking at Shaker-style cabinets. What is classic vs. trending in style and color for cabinets?

A. I’m not a kitchen trends expert, but I have noticed more people choosing color cabinets instead of plain white or gray — maybe navy or green. These colors add a little something but are classic enough that they won’t look dated. I’ve also been seeing more decorative backsplashes, such as with patterned Moroccan tiles. Have fun with it.