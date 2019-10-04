Sarah Winchester Studios

Local interior and textile designer Mally Skok has had a lifelong love affair with old furniture. “From the time I started receiving pocket money, my sister and I would spend hours sifting through second-hand shops,” she says. Skok’s collection for Dowel Furniture, The Well-Traveled Home, consists of nine designs — two dining chairs, a lounge chair, two stools, two tables, and one ottoman. The clean but playful silhouettes fit easily into traditional and contemporary spaces. From $400, available at Trellis Home, 28 South St., Hingham, 781-385-7907, trellishome.com and dowelfurniturecompany.com