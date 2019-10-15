There are still beautiful local salad greens at farmstands, mixes that contain whatever fresh greens the farmer happens to be harvesting, sometimes tossed with nasturtium flowers. In your kitchen, add a lot of whole fresh parsley leaves and mint to the mix — they both offer a surprisingly nice taste and texture when used whole; you can also begin with your own mix of baby greens and add the fresh herbs to it. Dress the salad with orange and lemon juice, honey, and olive oil. Grapes echo the sweetness of the dressing, thinly sliced radishes add crunch, and feta rounds out the salad with its creamy saltiness. This is a refreshing salad, ideal to make all fall, when cooks pull out the braising pot to make rich autumn dishes.

2 tablespoons orange juice 1 tablespoon lemon juice 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar 1 teaspoon honey Salt and pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons olive oil

1. In a small bowl, combine the orange juice, lemon juice, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper.

2. Gradually whisk in the olive oil. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, to taste

SALAD

6 cups mixed greens such as arugula, frisee, radicchio, escarole 1 cup fresh parsley leaves 1 cup fresh mint leaves 6 radishes, thinly sliced 1 cup red or purple seedless grapes, sliced lengthwise Salt and pepper, to taste 2 ounces fresh feta, crumbles

1. In a salad bowl, mix the salad greens, parsley, mint, radishes, and grapes. Sprinkle with the dressing and toss to moisten all the greens.

2. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Sprinkle with feta.

Sally Pasley Vargas