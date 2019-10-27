Ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Kha n was at Berklee on Saturday for the music college’s 25th-anniversary Encore Gala. The upscale evening event, held at Boston Marriott Copley Place, featured Khan as the “Starlight Finale” performer, along with hip-hop trailblazer Grandmaster Flash, singer-songwriter Livingston Taylor, and string trio Twisted Pine. Khan was awarded an honorary doctorate from Berklee in 2004, during the inauguration of its current president, Roger H. Brown. The event, which drew 950 guests, raised $2.2 million for the college’s community outreach programs.